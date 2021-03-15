Affordable way to defeat porch pirates

Until now, doorbell cameras could be costly and complicated to install, but now the very affordable Kangaroo hops to the rescue. Just peel and stick to your door area and its motion detection sends alerts in real time to your smartphone when someone is approaching and takes a series of quick photos so you can see who it is. It pairs easily with your WiFi network; no hard-wiring required. It also comes with its own doorbell and indoor chime, and if you purchase their super affordable Porch Protection Plan, you can receive reimbursement for package theft, too.

Visit: heykangaroo.com/products/doorbell-camera-chime