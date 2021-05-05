Awesome gear made from ocean-bound plastic



Functional, rugged, and eco-friendly is the best way to describe this new curated line of quality backpacks, bags, and totes made by Nixon. In fact, they are the first company in North America to offer this gear called the H2O Yeah! Line, made from unique REPREVE Our Ocean materials derived from recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles. From cool designer “bandit bags” with matching face masks to heavy-duty Hauler backpacks with compartments for shoes, their creative designs hit all the marks for innovative and eco-friendly functionality. Nixon also has a cool line of sustainable watches made from REPREVE as well. Visit: nixon.com/ca/en/h2oyeah