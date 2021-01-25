Classy, colorful, top quality ear buds

Wireless headphones for women are becoming as much a fashion accessory as earrings. But you don’t have to let style or design

dictate the quality of sound you hear if you choose these 1MORE Colour Buds. Though you’ll adore the sleek little compact case and candy-colored choices, you’ll love their latest Bluetooth® and 1MORE audio technology even more as they deliver astounding sound for such a tiny package. They also deliver a fast and stable connection, require little charging time for long listening pleasure, and are sweat resistant, too. Also available in basic black for the guys. Visit: usa.1more.com