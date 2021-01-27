Clean easier with steam

Typically steam cleaners have been heavy duty affairs and require toxic chemicals to work well, but this new super light weight Shark Steam Mop bucks the trend by using only plain water to sanitize and safely clean all your floor surfaces, including hardwood. The removable water tank is easy to fill, and you’ll get hot steam surging from your machine in just 30 seconds. The machine washable mop head is also a breeze to attach, and it pivots and swivels freely to get into all those dirty little nooks and crannies where grime can hide. Available on Amazon: sharkclean.com/exclusive-offer/S1000-WBKT/shark-steam-mop