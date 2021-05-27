Convertible backpack has it in the bag

Lazy Bear backpacks by Trendhim help take travelling light to a whole new level. They completely fold into themselves to become a flat thin pouch for compact, easy packing. But when opened, they are full-sized gear holders with the main compartment deep enough for all your day-tripping stuff. And they also have outside pockets for easy access too. They are very lightweight yet sturdy and strong, and they are also water-resistant. It’s the backpack you never knew you needed—until now. Trendhim also makes a cool line of foldable totes, fanny packs, and duffels. Visit: trendhim.com/lemont-black-foldable-backpack-p.html