Create your own travel & outing bubble

Staying safe when you must go out for appointments, to shop, or even travel, can be better managed with the right equipment. Of course, frequent handwashing and mask-wearing are a must, but you can further protect yourself with the new Virashield. It’s a portable pop-up protective bubble that creates a personal enclosure to keep germs away. Ideal for times you know you’ll have to be around many people or seated too close to others. It comes in a handy carrying case and has multiple venting zippers to allow increased air circulation when needed. Visit: https://amzn.to/3oVNgtZ