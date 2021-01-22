Deck your hands and feet with eco-friendly treats

If you want your nails to receive some professional loving care without all the chemicals, then the award-winning Dazzle Dry system developed by a bio-organic chemist is just the thing. Their products are specially formulated to be hypoallergenic, non-toxic, vegan (never

tested on animals) and long lasting. In fact, their system offers hard-set nails in five minutes with out using a harmful UV lamp, and promises chip-free nails for up to two weeks. Choose from stand-alone products, curated mini-kits or the handy travel bag full of all you’ll need for pretty, healthy, chemical-free nails wherever you are. Visit: dazzledry.com