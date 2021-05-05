Green up the take-out experience



Created by the green energy company famous for solar-powered stoves, GoSun has a new product that’s big on innovation yet so small it can fit into a wallet. Their new flatware set is reusable cutlery tailor-made for take-out and travel. The fork and spoon are collapsible so they can fold into their own tiny case, and they are made from crafted stainless steel that’s easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They are also ecofriendly cutlery because you need not use disposable plastics, a constant plague on the environment. Ideal for stashing in your car, too. Visit: gosun.co/products/flatware