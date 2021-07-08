Let there NOT be light!

When it comes to sleep masks, one size does not fit all. And any gap that lets light in can disrupt your REM sleep which can be especially annoying when you travel. Manta Sleep Masks are different. They promise 100 per cent blackout sleep. Their unique design is entirely customizable to your face. Everything is infinitely adjustable from the embedded eye cups to the angles and

the straps. Made of soft and comforting breathable materials, they won’t put any undue pressure on your eyelids either. They come with premium ear plugs and a case/wash bag and are machine washable. Visit: amazon.ca