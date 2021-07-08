Make pest repelling more fun

No one likes running after the little folk in their families to spray them down with toxic bug repellent or slather them in smelly creams to avoid mosquito bites. So why not make it fun? BuzzPatch makes cheery and cheeky mosquito stickers laced with all-natural citronella and lavender oils that children will want to wear. And they smell nice! Just stick-on outer clothing and enjoy outdoor adventures without worry. They offer approximately six hours of eco-friendly protection against pesky biting insects. (Adults are perfectly welcome to wear them, too.) Visit: buzzpatch.com/pages/buzzpatch