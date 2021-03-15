No wrinkles in no time

When you need your clothes to look their wrinkle-free best while travelling and you’re pressed for time and don’t have an iron handy, InstaSteam can

come to the rescue. They come in handy packable pouches with garment bags that you place your clothing in. Add water to the pouch of special all-natural minerals that create hot, instant steam that irons out the creases perfectly in no time. No electricity needed. Especially handy for cruises and trips where you’re required to gussy-up for special occasions. And it also saves you the need for packing a bulky travel iron. Visit: instasteampod.com