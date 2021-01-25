Protective clothing with a timely message

To help keep her immunocompromised mother healthy, public health specialist Carol Winner created some antimicrobial clothing with a friendly “Give Space” message to protect her mom from unwanted hugs. Now during the pandemic, she has found great demand for the ‘give space’ social distancing message and the material that fends off bacteria, so she expanded the line to include quality clothing and accessories for men, and children, too. She also authored the book “What do I do with my hugs?” to help children understand the physically distancing dilemma and give them an affectionate alternative. Visit: givespacepeach.com also available via Amazon.