Scrubba-dubbing without water?

No time for a shower or bath, or don’t have access to running water while camping or travelling? Never fear, the Waterless Power Shower is here. It’s a scrubba-dubbing freshen-up fiesta in a tin. Simply spray the aromatic foam soap on your skin and let it air dry. You’ll feel fresh as a daisy in no time, and it also contains aloe to moisturize, so it’s never sticky. Made from all-natural ingredients, it’s an ideal body cleanse on the go and also great for bedridden people, too. Made by Ontario’s Walton Wood Farm, creators of consciously crafted personal care essentials. Visit:

waltonwoodfarm.com/products/waterless-power-shower/