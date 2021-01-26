Snowsuits for adults?

If you’ve ever been jealous of the one-piece snowsuits kids get to wear to keep warm when they’re out playing in the snow for hours on end, then the Selk’Bag is just what you need to join in the fun. Originally designed as an ultra-lightweight “wearable sleeping bag,” it’s designed for maximum mobility and warmth for all kinds of winter outings, camping, and road trips. It has multiple utility pockets, and the handy

removable booties add to its appeal for indoor use. The Selk’Bag company is also a proud member of the 1% for the Planet

environmental coalition.Visit:selkbagusa.com