Take shower safety with you

Though your home bathroom may be outfitted to accommodate if you need to sit instead of stand in the shower, camping, RV life, and extended stays with friends and families in their homes and

cottages can be a challenge. That’s why you need the portable BUE Shower Chair. They come preassembled and fold up into a compact easy to carry accessory for travel. Designed to be the most

safe and secure chair on the market, their rotating and adjustable non-slip rubber feet provide a wide and sturdy stable base. They come in white, yellow, black, and aqua. Visit: hellobue.com/