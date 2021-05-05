Products

These shoes were made for walking


Though the idea of “hiking sandals” may sound like an oxymoron, these insanely comfortable yet supremely sturdy women’s shoes from ECCO Outdoor, allow your feet perspiration-free freedom along even the toughest of trails. Designed for superior stability due to their patented RECEPTOR® Technology, they are easily adjustable with strong Velcro fasteners to provide the ultimate custom fit. hey also feature a lightweight molded footbed with a soft microfibre cover  and long-lasting cushioning to provide outstanding support. These sandals are the perfect do-everything hot weather shoe for active women, and ECCO also offers a similar version for men. Visit:  us.ecco.com/

