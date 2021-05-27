Urban s’mores anyone?

Who says you need a blazing campfire to roast marshmallows? These incredible little urban firepits bring all the warmth and glow of a country camp-out to wherever you are outdoors. And they can include their own s’mores kit, too! City Bonfires come in handmade little steel tins and burn clean due to nontoxic soy wax and all natural biodegradable briquettes. They are easy to light, and burn time is about three to four hours. They are reusable too. Simply extinguish safely by covering the lid so you can relight another time. Separate accessories also include lighters and reusable skewers. Visit: canada.citybonfires.com