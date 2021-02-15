Instant Pot Salmon With Vegetables

Many senior citizens love using their Instant Pots to whip up complete meals. One of the best ways to cook a complete meal in your Instant Pot is by trying this recipe. With this recipe, you can enjoy flaky salmon and buttery vegetables in under 30 minutes.
While this meal might sound a little decadent, salmon is one of the healthiest meats to consume. One serving of salmon is only 200 calories. Plus, salmon is a great source of vitamin B12, iron, and potassium.
Ingredients
- Salmon – 4 fillets
- Water or chicken broth – 1 cup
- Reduced-fat butter, melted – 3 tablespoons
- Red potatoes – 2 pounds
- Carrots, peeled – 5
- Garlic powder – 2 teaspoons
- Lemon juice – ¼ cup
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Recipe
- Pour water or chicken broth into your Instant Pot.
- Cut your red potatoes into halves or quarters, add them to your Instant Pot.
- Chop up your carrots.
- Place your chopped carrots into the Instant Pot.
- Set your salmon fillets over the carrots and potatoes in an even layer.
- In a small bowl, mix your melted butter, lemon juice, and garlic powder.
- Drizzle this liquid over your salmon.
- Close your Instant Pot. Set the steam valve to seal.
- Cook for four minutes on high pressure.
- Let the pressure release naturally for five minutes.
- Carefully move the steam valve to vent.
- Remove the lid.
- Scoop out the salmon and vegetables, serve.