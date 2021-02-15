Instant Pot Salmon With Vegetables

Many senior citizens love using their Instant Pots to whip up complete meals. One of the best ways to cook a complete meal in your Instant Pot is by trying this recipe. With this recipe, you can enjoy flaky salmon and buttery vegetables in under 30 minutes.

While this meal might sound a little decadent, salmon is one of the healthiest meats to consume. One serving of salmon is only 200 calories. Plus, salmon is a great source of vitamin B12, iron, and potassium.

Ingredients

Salmon – 4 fillets

Water or chicken broth – 1 cup

Reduced-fat butter, melted – 3 tablespoons

Red potatoes – 2 pounds

Carrots, peeled – 5

Garlic powder – 2 teaspoons

Lemon juice – ¼ cup

Salt and pepper, to taste

Recipe