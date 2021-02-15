If you’re like most people, it’s hard to turn down a warm plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend an hour standing over a stovetop to enjoy this dish. Instead, try this recipe for fast and healthy Instant Pot spaghetti.

If you want to lower the fat in this recipe, substitute the ground beef for ground turkey. You can also spice up this dish by replacing your marinara sauce with a delicious bolognese sauce.

Ingredients

Ground beef – 1 pound

Olive oil – 1 tablespoon

Water – 2 cups

Marinara sauce – 24 ounces

Onion powder – 1 teaspoon

Garlic powder – ½ teaspoon

Salt – 1 teaspoon

Dry spaghetti – 8 ounces

Parmesan cheese, to taste

Recipe

Pour your olive oil evenly into a pan. Add your ground beef, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix in the ingredients, cooking your ground beef for five minutes or until it’s brown. In your Instant Pot, add the ground beef, ½ cup of water, and your marinara sauce. Take your spaghetti noodles, break them in half, and add them in even layers into your Instant Pot. Pour your remaining water into the Instant Pot. Cook on high for eight minutes, setting the Instant Pot’s lid to seal. Once the timer sounds, carefully do a quick pressure release. Open your Instant Pot’s lid, and stir what’s inside of it. Serve with grated parmesan cheese.

As you can see, the Instant Pot is a great way to cook healthy and delicious meals. The next time you’re hungry, try one of these amazing and easy recipes.