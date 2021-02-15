Two-Ingredient Instant Pot Balsamic Chicken

The Instant Pot is popular for many reasons. One reason is that you can make dishes with only a few ingredients. If you need a new way to enjoy chicken, try this recipe. All you need are chicken thighs and balsamic vinaigrette.

When it comes to cooking in an Instant Pot, it doesn’t get much easier than this! Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs – 2 ½ pounds

Balsamic vinaigrette – 1 cup

Recipe