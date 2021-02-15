Two-Ingredient Instant Pot Balsamic Chicken

The Instant Pot is popular for many reasons. One reason is that you can make dishes with only a few ingredients. If you need a new way to enjoy chicken, try this recipe. All you need are chicken thighs and balsamic vinaigrette.
When it comes to cooking in an Instant Pot, it doesn’t get much easier than this! Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
- Boneless, skinless chicken thighs – 2 ½ pounds
- Balsamic vinaigrette – 1 cup
Recipe
- Add in your chicken and balsamic vinaigrette into the Instant Pot.
- Cover the Instant Pot’s lid, set the valve to Seal.
- Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes, or 18 minutes if you’re using frozen thighs.
- After the timer sounds, let the pressure naturally release for 10 minutes.
- Use a set of oven gloves to do a quick pressure release. Wait until all steam escapes through the opened vent.
- Remove the chicken, shred it, and drizzle it with any remaining balsamic vinaigrette.