Fifty-Five Plus Travel Insurance

The trusted protection all travellers need, with the value 55-plus travellers want.

When it’s time to travel, travel with confidence!

In these uncertain times, we’re working together to protect the Fifty-Five Plus community.

To offer trusted protection for travellers in the Fifty-Five Plus community, The McLennan Group Life Insurance Inc. works with

leading Canadian underwriters, claims managers and assistance providers who are 50-plus travel insurance experts.

COVID-19 – our specialized pandemic plan provides coverage for expenses related to COVID-19 for out-of-country travel, even to countries with a Level 3 Travel Advisory related to COVID-19.

TRAVEL CHOICE 2 PLANS – you can choose from single and multi-trip emergency medical, in-Canada medical, non-medical, non-underwritten and snowbird plans, or personal underwriting.

Until government advisories are lifted, exclusions are in place on TC2 plans for COVID-19 related expenses on international travel.

GREAT RATES & COVERAGE – you can choose from multiple coverage options, multiple discounts and deductible savings.

Full program details, rates and more are posted on our website

From your departure to your return, we’ll work to ensure you’re properly protected!

* Emergency assistance available worldwide 24/7.

* $10 million policy maximum on TC2 single and multi-trip emergency medical plans.

* Dedicated case managers answer all assistance calls to ensure that appropriate care is being received.

* Medical concierge service offers telephone access to qualified doctors anywhere you’re travelling.

Our licensed travel insurance specialists will answer your questions and explain your coverage options.

Call us toll-free today: 1.866.943.6103

Online at: 55PlusTravelInsurance.ca

Certain conditions, limitations, exclusions and other terms apply. Refer to the policy for details. Product may not be

available in all provinces. Program offered by The McLennan Group Life Insurance Inc. Visit 55PlusTravelInsurance.ca

for our privacy commitment. All trademarks are used under license from their owners.

Underwritten by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and First North American Insurance Company,

a wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife, P.O. Box 670, Stn. Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada N2J 4B8 • 05/24/21