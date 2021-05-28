News and adventure to expand your horizons

Travel Bug

By Susan Campbell

Cruise to an extraordinary once-in-a-decade expo

Scenic Cruises, long focused on sustainable travel, will include a visit to the 7th International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade Expo as part of their “Enrich Your World” campaign in seven of their all inclusive luxury European itineraries. The expo runs once every ten years, and the theme this time around will be on a sustainable future. It takes place April 14 to October 9, 2022, near Amsterdam, and promises to be an exceptional experience with a focus on new technologies for greenery, food, energy, and health, all designed within a temporary city called a living laboratory. Attractions will also include green bridges, a cable car, live music, and eclectic dining options. Scenic guests will enjoy a full-day excursion at the expo. Visit: scenic.ca/and floriade.com/en/

Would you ride a bike on a zipline?

If post-pandemic thrill-seeking is on your bucket list, and the sky’s the limit on new adventures, why not try biking on a zipline in Puerto Rico! It is not as scary as it sounds; you control the travel speed, and the incredible views below are well worth the butterflies. Though bike ziplines exist elsewhere, this one in TOROVERDE Adventure Park has just been certified by The Guinness World Book of Records™ as the

longest one in the world. It’s called “Toro Bike,” and it’s very safe and slow, but if that’s not enough of a thrill for you, they also have regular ziplines with names like The Monster and The Beast that can hurtle you through the air at over 150 km per hour! Visit: toroverdepr.com/toro-bikes.php

“Anti-hotel chain” encompasses more of the globe

Beginning mid-2021 and continuing to late 2022,the Marriott’s exclusive EDITION brand of luxury hotels will be adding eight new bespoke stays around the world. Destinations will include Reykjavik, Tokyo, Rome, Madrid, Dubai, Tampa, Riviera Maya, and Doha. Conceived by Ian Schrager in collaboration with Marriott International, the EDITION experience refers to itself as the “anti-hotel chain” catering to affluent, culturally aware guests who are seeking one-of- kind curated stays backed by excellent service and luxe amenities. Ian Schrager is best known as co-creating the concept of the “boutique hotel” and as co-owner/co-founder of the famous Studio 54. EDITION currently manages 11 distinctive hotels, and these eight new incarnations will expand their global reach even further. Visit: editionhotels.com

New socially conscious travel site saves you money

Kind Traveler is a unique, new travel booking concept offering “Give + Get” plans where a donation to a local well-vetted charity at your destination will result in a highly discounted room rate plus other perks. You choose the charity from their well-curated list that impacts the local community in some positive way, such as fighting poverty, protecting the environment, helping animals, etc., and 100 per cent of your donation goes to that cause. Their mission was designed to align with the United Nations’ Global Goals for Sustainable Development, and Kind Traveler was a winner of Travel & Leisure’s 2020 Global Visions Awards. They have hundreds of participating hotels around the world, and you can compare their exclusive discounts against major booking platforms on their website. Visit: kindtraveler.com

Special senior packages for Caribbean cottage life

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba has a “village” of lovely spacious stand-alone casitas (cottages) ideal for an idyllic Caribbean summer

holiday without the crowds of a big resort. And they offer special senior packages, too. Located across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba in a lush tropical garden dotted with pools, they also offer their own reserved palapas with surfside food and drink service on the

famed Palm Beach. The special package includes airport transfers, dinner at the Ritz’s Casa Nonna, a breakfast for two, and the option of a golf upgrade at The Links. And being outside of the hurricane belt, Aruba’s summer weather is always postcard-perfect year round. It’s the best of all possible worlds—a tranquil stay just steps from all the action. Visit: boardwalkaruba.com/en

Susan Campbell is an award winning travel writer originally from Ottawa, but now based in Montreal. Her work has appeared in hundreds

of major print and web publications throughout North America. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @suectravel