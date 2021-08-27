Trafalgar Sparks a Return to Travel

Offering family-friendly vacations for stress-free travel

Trafalgar is preparing to welcome back Canadian guests with the eventual return to travel along with the launch of their fun, hands-on and educational 2021-22 Family Tours program. These family vacations feature experiences that keep each member happy, from little ones to teenagers and adults. Travellers can visit the Harry Potter highlights such as Platform 9¾, sail around the Greek Islands, become an archery expert in England or go ziplining on the slopes of a volcano in Costa Rica. Travellers can expect quality stays, luxury transport and plenty of delicious meals included. Trafalgar’s expert Travel Directors will unlock the magic of travel at every turn and help make real connections and excite the whole family.

“With the eventual return to travel, Trafalgar’s multi-generational family tours will enable travellers to rediscover the joy of travel with the whole family and create lasting memories together,” says Wolf Paunic, president of Trafalgar and Costsaver Canada. “Canadians are yearning to explore again and be reunited with extended family members. We offer hassle-free and immersive travel, from spotting wildlife in Costa Rica to experiencing life as a gladiator in Rome, new adventures await with our family vacations,” he concludes.

Travellers and their families can enjoy adventures to Europe, North America and Central America, including these two immersive trips.

Shamrocks and leprechauns

On Trafalgar’s 10-day Shamrocks and Leprechauns adventure, travellers and their families will learn everything eiré about the grand family adventure through Emerald Isle. Some trip highlights that the entire family will enjoy include — a ‘Dive Into Culture’ experience at the Titanic Belfast Visitor Center. Families will gain a new perspective into the world’s most famous ship and the tragedy that befell it. Onwards, they will enjoy a ‘Connect With Locals’ experience where clients and their loved ones will join the Feeney family on their sheep farm located on the edge of the scenic Wild Atlantic Way. They will learn about life on the farm, and Martin Feeney will teach them the art of sheepdog handling. Guests will also enjoy a delicious ‘Be My Guest’ morning tea. As

well as enjoying a Trafalgar ‘Stays With Stories’ experience at County Down’s Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, which features Victorian architecture and a stunning coastal landscape. Travellers will visit Winterfell Castle Archery Range and transform into archers and dress in costume before shooting medieval arrows using ancient bows.

Gladiators, gondolas and gold

This popular 10-day family tour takes guests through the Eternal City of Rome, illustrious Florence, and Venice’s historic lagoon. Guests will experience time together as a family like never before while living life as a Roman gladiator, making Venetian Carnival masks, learning the basics of sword fighting and making pizza. Travellers will ‘Dive into Culture’ and spend some quality time together while admiring Michelangelo’s frescoed ceiling in the Sistine Chapel, tossing a coin in the Trevi Fountain and indulging in gelato at a local gelateria. An exclusive ‘Be My Guest’ experience will take travellers to a 15thcentury organic olive oil estate in the Tuscan hills with Count Miari Fulcis, which has been used as a location for many famous films like Room with a View and Tea

with Mussolini.

These trips will be operated in accordance with a rigorous set of enhanced hygiene, physical distancing and robust on-road protocols, adapting to and complying with all requirements by relevant

government authorities. Trips with over 20 guests will be accompanied by a dedicated Well-being Director, an industry-first innovation from The Travel Corporation’s family of brands, ensuring daily adherence to all well-being protocols and extra peace of mind to clients.

For more information on Trafalgar’s Family Tours program, talk to your local travel agent, or go online trafalgar.com.