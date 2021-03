Dr. Douglas E. Rosenau and Dr. Jim and Carolyn Childerston

Thomas Nelson

Here’s a great book for our generation (over 50). The print is large enough to read and you don’t have to wade through a lot of information that doesn’t apply. The authors have included a wealth of medical information for readers whose bodies aren’t young, agile, and consistently performing at their peak. Most of all, it focuses on the soul of sex as well as physical intimacy issues.