Elder Abuse – You have a Role to Play

By John Johnson and Sabby Duthie

Prominence Publishing

Elder abuse is widespread and very real. The authors of this book have combined their years of experience, one as a retired lawyer and the other as a former retirement homeowner, to share real-life stories of elder abuse. The book brings to light some of the more obscure forms of elder abuse and seeks to empower the reader in recognizing the signs, so appropriate action is taken early for best results.

The book emphasizes having the conversation with the older person respectfully and lovingly to encourage them to know that they have the right to live free of abuse by voicing their rights and playing a role in the resolution.