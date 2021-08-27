Scatterbrain: How the Mind’s Mistakes Make Humans Creative, Innovative, And Successful

By Henning Beck

Greystone Books

In this mind-bending book, an esteemed neuroscientist explains why perfectionism is pointless, and argues that mistakes, missteps, and flaws are the keys to success. Remember that time you screwed up simple math or forgot the name of your favourite song? What if someone told you that such embarrassing “brain farts” are secret weapons, proof of your superiority to computers and AI? In Scatterbrain, we learn that boredom awakens the muse, distractions spark creativity, and misjudging time creates valuable memories, among other benefits of our faulty minds. Throughout, award-winning neuroscientist Henning Beck’s hilarious asides and brain boosting advice make for delightful reading of the most cutting edge neuroscience our brains will (maybe never) remember