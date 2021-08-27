The Little Black Book of Scams

Government of Canada

Scammers are sneaky and sly. They can target anyone, from youngsters to retirees. They can also target businesses. No one is immune to fraud. The Competition Bureau has published a

quick and very knowledgeable read on how to avoid being scammed. This group of superheroes has found a way to see through the scams. Their secret is simple: knowledge is power! Read how you can also become a fraud-fighting superhero. Share this booklet with family and friends and start powering up! Most of all, don’t get caught on the phone, your computer or at the door being vulnerable to someone who can cause you grief and stress. Download an electronic version here at competitionbureau.gc.ca or call 1-800-348-5358.