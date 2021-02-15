If you’re looking for a great way to warm up during those cold winter months, check out this recipe for Instant Pot chili. This dish isn’t only delicious, but it’s also quite healthy. The kidney beans in this dish are rich in fiber.

You can also make this dish healthier by substituting ground beef with ground turkey. Also, consider adding in vegetables for an even healthier pot bowl of chili.

Ingredients

Ground beef or ground turkey – 2 pounds

Kidney beans – 3 cans

Tomato sauce – 1 can

Chili seasoning – 2 packets

Salt and pepper, to taste

Recipe