If you’re looking for a great way to warm up during those cold winter months, check out this recipe for Instant Pot chili. This dish isn’t only delicious, but it’s also quite healthy. The kidney beans in this dish are rich in fiber.
You can also make this dish healthier by substituting ground beef with ground turkey. Also, consider adding in vegetables for an even healthier pot bowl of chili.
Ingredients
- Ground beef or ground turkey – 2 pounds
- Kidney beans – 3 cans
- Tomato sauce – 1 can
- Chili seasoning – 2 packets
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Recipe
- Brown your ground beef.
- Add all of your ingredients (including the browned ground beef) into your Instant Pot.
- Close your Instant Pot’s lid and set the vent to seal.
- Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes.
- After the timer sounds, let the pressure naturally release. It will take about 15-20 minutes.
- Scoop out and top with crackers or shredded cheese.