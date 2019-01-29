Worth a Read

Fit at Mid-Life: A Feminist Fitness Journey

By Tracy Isaacs and Samantha Brennan

Greystone Books

Looking to get and stay fit on your own terms? In Fit at Mid-Life, Samantha Brennan and Tracy Isaacs provide a practical, realistic path to getting active later in life.These women set out to become the fittest they’d ever been in their lives by age 50.To chart their progress, they created a blog, Fit Is a Feminist Issue, dedicated to the unique challenges they faced as women seeking fitness after age 40. Soon, thousands of followers were cheering them on.Women, it was clear, were looking for a new approach to fitness that would champion strength, health, and personal accomplishment over weight loss and aesthetics.

In Fit at Mid-Life, Brennan and Isaacs offer advice on everything from how to keep bones strong to what types of fitness activities give the biggest returns. Drawing from their personal experiences as well as the latest research, Fit at Mid-Life is more than a fitness book.Taking a feminist perspective, the authors challenge society’s default attitudes about what constitutes female fitness.(It is not tied to dress size,they’ll assure you.) This empowering book shows how women can best take charge of their health and be active — no matter what their shape, size, age, or ability