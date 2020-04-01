While you’re at home, to help limit the spread of COVID-19, we want you to know you’re not alone. We’re here to help, and to let you know we care. Visit the Fifty-Five Plus website daily for stories that will keep you up-to-date with what’s going on, do our Solve & Win Word Search to relax, and read the virtual issue of Fifty-Five Plus to stay focused on all the good things happening in our part of the world.

Check back regularly for COVID-19 updates, as well as a list of grocery stores where you’ll find the Fifty-Five Plus print magazine. Since our May and June issues are merging, distribution of the next issue will start June 5. Finally, you’ll be glad to know our Ultimate Guide to Retirement will be available in mid-April. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to get in touch or comment on one of our online posts. We’re always happy to hear from you.

Lots of Help and Options

Here you’ll discover a wide variety of options to make this time easier and better. These supports and resources will allow you to remain connected, feel included, and be involved in our community.

Stay Connected

From regular check-ins and friendly conversations to an interactive, telephone-based social program, there are great ways to keep in touch.

Read More

Stay Engaged

Enjoy cultural amenities, from online theatre, dance and music performances to creative and educational activities.

Read More

Stay Supported

There’s a network of caring services and programs available to help you stay safe, comfortable and well.

Read More

Stay Informed

Ottawa Public Health
•Follow Ottawa Public Health on Twitter or Facebook  to receive updates.
Ontario Ministry of Health
Health Canada / Public Health Agency of Canada
World Health Organization
Ottawa Citizen
The Globe and Mail
CTV News
CBC News

Stay Healthy

You can access comprehensive health care and medical advice, answers, and treatment from the comfort of your home.

Read More

Stay Active

From Gentle Chair Yoga to the Better Strength, Better Balance fitness program, there are safe ways to keep moving right where you are.

Read More

Food Smarts

The Council on Aging of Ottawa offers helpful information about how to shop wisely, stock up on healthy staples, handle food safely, keep meals social and eat well for continued good health.

Read More

Meal Delivery

Meals on Wheels (Ottawa)
Eastern Ottawa Resource Centre
Rural Ottawa South Support Services
Jewish Family Services (Kosher Meals on Wheels)
Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre

Grocery Services

Loblaws Online Ordering
Superstore.ca
PC Express
Walmart Online

Restaurant Delivery Services

Uber Eats
Skip the Dishes
DoorDash
Love Local Delivery