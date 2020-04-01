While you’re at home, to help limit the spread of COVID-19, we want you to know you’re not alone. We’re here to help, and to let you know we care. Visit the Fifty-Five Plus website daily for stories that will keep you up-to-date with what’s going on, do our Solve & Win Word Search to relax, and read the virtual issue of Fifty-Five Plus to stay focused on all the good things happening in our part of the world.
Lots of Help and Options
Stay Connected
From regular check-ins and friendly conversations to an interactive, telephone-based social program, there are great ways to keep in touch.
Stay Engaged
Enjoy cultural amenities, from online theatre, dance and music performances to creative and educational activities.
Stay Supported
There’s a network of caring services and programs available to help you stay safe, comfortable and well.
Stay Informed
Stay Healthy
You can access comprehensive health care and medical advice, answers, and treatment from the comfort of your home.
Stay Active
From Gentle Chair Yoga to the Better Strength, Better Balance fitness program, there are safe ways to keep moving right where you are.
Food Smarts
The Council on Aging of Ottawa offers helpful information about how to shop wisely, stock up on healthy staples, handle food safely, keep meals social and eat well for continued good health.
Meal Delivery
