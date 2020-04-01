While you’re at home, to help limit the spread of COVID-19, we want you to know you’re not alone. We’re here to help, and to let you know we care. Visit the Fifty-Five Plus website daily for stories that will keep you up-to-date with what’s going on, do our Solve & Win Word Search to relax, and read the virtual issue of Fifty-Five Plus to stay focused on all the good things happening in our part of the world.

Ultimate Guide to Retirement will be available in mid-April. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to get in touch or comment on one of our online posts. We’re always happy to hear from you. Check back regularly for COVID-19 updates, as well as a list of grocery stores where you’ll find the Fifty-Five Plus print magazine . Since our May and June issues are merging, distribution of the next issue will start June 5. Finally, you’ll be glad to know ourwill be available in mid-April. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to get in touch or comment on one of our online posts. We’re always happy to hear from you.